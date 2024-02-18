Pearl River Capital LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,068 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Block by 89.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Block during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Block by 38.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Block by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Block during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Performance

Shares of Block stock traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.64. 12,642,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,028,035. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $83.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $294,666.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,518,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $154,407.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 290,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,008,330.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $294,666.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,518,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,303 in the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SQ. CLSA raised Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Block from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SQ

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.