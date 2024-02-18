Pearl River Capital LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MELI traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,768.78. The stock had a trading volume of 354,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,478. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,800.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,659.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1,455.24. The company has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,752.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MELI

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.