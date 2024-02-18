Pearl River Capital LLC Has $3.41 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,176 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.63.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,455,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,938. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $149.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

