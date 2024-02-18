Pearl River Capital LLC Has $4.42 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1,312.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,180 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for 0.7% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,690,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,274. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $149.52.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,587 shares of company stock worth $8,671,094 in the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.21.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

