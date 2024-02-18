Pearl River Capital LLC Has $4.79 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Xylem makes up approximately 0.8% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,898,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xylem by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,868,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,111,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,550 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Xylem by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,182,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.38.

Xylem Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of XYL traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.79. 1,207,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,967. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.42. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 48.53%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

