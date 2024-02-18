Pearl River Capital LLC Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 353.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,594 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 0.6% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 47,792 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after purchasing an additional 166,316 shares during the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,488,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.40. 6,057,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,405,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $114.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $81.32.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,159 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

