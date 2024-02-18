Pearl River Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 93.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,764 shares during the quarter. Clorox makes up about 0.7% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLX. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.77, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.85. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

