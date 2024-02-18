Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $2.32 Million in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Blackstone by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $451,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 874.8% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 24,477 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BX

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.89. 3,578,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,263. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.26. The company has a market cap of $90.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.46%.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.