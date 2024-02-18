Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 414.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,062,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,426,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,990,000 after purchasing an additional 953,613 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,835,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,677,000 after purchasing an additional 946,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,744,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,783,537,000 after purchasing an additional 749,118 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Price Performance

NYSE:OMC traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,117. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.12. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Omnicom Group

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.