Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases 13,949 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 239.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter worth about $511,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ferguson by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Ferguson by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Ferguson by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,341,000.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. Bank of America downgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FERG traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.77. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $123.17 and a 52 week high of $200.55. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.