Pearl River Capital LLC Raises Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 167.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,701 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Match Group by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Match Group by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Match Group by 683.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MTCH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.37.

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.59. 3,138,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,727,852. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $49.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The business had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

