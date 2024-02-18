Pearl River Capital LLC Takes $3.50 Million Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth about $236,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,842,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,919,000 after acquiring an additional 48,034 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 22.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,156,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,590,000 after acquiring an additional 209,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth about $2,507,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HF Sinclair stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.11. 2,225,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,916.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,916.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.