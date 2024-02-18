Pearl River Capital LLC Takes Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 376,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NU. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NU by 10.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in NU by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NU by 14.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NU by 37.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NU by 4.5% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NU. TheStreet lowered shares of NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Shares of NU traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 42,334,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,172,168. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 129.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $10.49.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

