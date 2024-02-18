Pecaut & CO. Makes New $201,000 Investment in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFCS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.32. 126,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,386. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54.

Separately, StockNews.com raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

