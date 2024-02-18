Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. 24,019 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 29,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix Motor in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix Motor in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix Motor in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix Motor in the second quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems, and light and medium duty electric vehicles in the United States and internationally. It provides chargers, electric forklifts, shuttle buses, Type A school buses, utility and service trucks, flatbed and cargo trucks, and walk-in vans.

