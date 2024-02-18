Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,207 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners comprises about 2.0% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 1.17% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $59,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNFP. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.09. 296,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,458. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $92.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $213,247.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,207.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $213,247.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,207.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $553,519.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 202,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,721,973.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,762 shares of company stock worth $9,207,587 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

