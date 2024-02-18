Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tlwm

Tlwm grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,576 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Tlwm’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,862 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,015,751 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,594,616,000 after buying an additional 113,751 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.57. 2,683,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,089. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.35.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PXD. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

