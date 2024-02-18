Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Receives $5.74 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.74.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut Planet Labs PBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Down 1.3 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PL stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $650.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $55.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

