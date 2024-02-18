Polen Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 802,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $43,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.16.

SHOP traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,711,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,371,723. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 903.32 and a beta of 2.27.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

