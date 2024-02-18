Polen Capital Management LLC Buys 29,153 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,126,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 29,153 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for approximately 1.9% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 3.24% of Illumina worth $703,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $238.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.21. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

