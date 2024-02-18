Polen Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 139,245 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 139,245 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,444,000. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of MSCI at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 16.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in MSCI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in MSCI by 42.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on MSCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $584.21.

MSCI Trading Down 1.2 %

MSCI traded down $6.97 on Friday, hitting $568.75. 327,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,058. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.55 and a 52 week high of $617.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $559.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.90.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

