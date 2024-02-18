Polen Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Polen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 433.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Endava in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Endava in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Endava by 369.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava Stock Down 2.2 %

DAVA traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.10. The stock had a trading volume of 116,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.26. Endava plc has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $82.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $188.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.47 million. Endava had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Endava from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC lowered Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Endava from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Endava from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Endava from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Endava

Endava Company Profile

(Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.