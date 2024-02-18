Polen Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Polen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,692 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $8,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $116,327.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,143,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $116,327.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,143,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,437,136.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,753 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $5.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.57. 683,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,577. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $206.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.64 and a 200-day moving average of $170.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

