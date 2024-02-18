Polen Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,499 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Revolve Group worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

RVLV stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 933,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,575. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 2.06. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $28.72.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RVLV. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

