Polen Capital Management LLC Has $1.09 Billion Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Polen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,151,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 87,621 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 2.9% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $1,088,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.00.

TMO traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $547.84. 1,028,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $538.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $593.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,730 shares of company stock valued at $13,832,095. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

