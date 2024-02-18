Polen Capital Management LLC Has $10.38 Million Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Polen Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Hamilton Lane worth $10,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,414,000 after purchasing an additional 498,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,025,000 after purchasing an additional 209,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,238,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,032,000 after purchasing an additional 81,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,188,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,937,000 after purchasing an additional 27,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

HLNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Shares of HLNE stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $119.44. The stock had a trading volume of 249,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,614. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $121.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.62.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

