Polen Capital Management LLC Has $2.20 Billion Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Polen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,324,053 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 307,486 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 5.8% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.95% of Adobe worth $2,204,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $43.78 on Friday, reaching $546.66. 10,328,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,498. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $601.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $569.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

