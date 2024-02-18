Polen Capital Management LLC Has $5.91 Million Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Polen Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Euronet Worldwide worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEFT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,222,000 after purchasing an additional 87,988 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $2,521,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 886.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,821 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Trading Down 1.8 %

Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,157. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.00. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.84 and a 12 month high of $121.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.34. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $957.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Euronet Worldwide

About Euronet Worldwide

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.