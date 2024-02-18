Polen Capital Management LLC Purchases 234,772 Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,923,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,772 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of DLocal worth $36,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in DLocal by 53.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DLocal during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of DLocal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, November 20th. New Street Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of DLocal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.15.

Shares of NASDAQ DLO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.39. The company had a trading volume of 493,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,887. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average is $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.99. DLocal Limited has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $24.22.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $163.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.05 million. DLocal had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 38.59%. Equities analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

