Polen Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,694,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,960 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Alight worth $12,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALIT. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Alight by 36.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alight by 65.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Alight during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Alight during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,999,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,994,906. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Alight Price Performance

ALIT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,588,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,214,115. Alight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Alight Profile

(Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

