Polen Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Polen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262,674 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the period. SAP comprises approximately 0.4% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of SAP worth $163,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.91. The company had a trading volume of 456,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,087. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.23 and its 200-day moving average is $147.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.41. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $112.57 and a fifty-two week high of $181.93.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

