Polen Capital Management LLC Sells 1,925 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Polen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $13,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 16.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

HLI stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,794. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.92 and a twelve month high of $132.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $511.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total transaction of $1,221,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,583,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

