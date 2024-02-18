Polen Capital Management LLC Sells 37,906 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Polen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,906 shares during the quarter. Align Technology makes up approximately 1.2% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $471,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Align Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Align Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in Align Technology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $308.77. The stock had a trading volume of 764,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,056. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.96 and its 200 day moving average is $278.50. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $413.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.90.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

