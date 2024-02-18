Polen Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Polen Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,492,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 836,611 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 6.8% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,570,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,774 shares of company stock worth $19,547,001 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.76. The stock had a trading volume of 21,865,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,674,818. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

