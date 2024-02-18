Polygon Market Cap Achieves $9.37 Billion (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last seven days, Polygon has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. One Polygon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polygon has a total market capitalization of $9.37 billion and $358.11 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Polygon Coin Profile

Polygon’s genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,618,339,773 coins. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polygon

According to CryptoCompare, “Polygon (MATIC) is a scaling solution for the Ethereum blockchain that aims to provide faster and cheaper transactions. It is a parallel blockchain that users can “bridge” their tokens to and interact with through compatible wallets such as MetaMask or Coinbase Wallet. The network is secured by a Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm and its native currency, MATIC, is used to pay for transaction fees and can be staked to earn rewards. Polygon was launched in 2020 by Ethereum developers and has attracted several leading DeFi applications to its network, including Uniswap, Aave, and PoolTogether.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

