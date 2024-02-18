PotCoin Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 77.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 18th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $83.73 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 81.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00135930 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00014727 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007974 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000357 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000097 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001975 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

