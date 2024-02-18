Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

POWI has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Northland Securities lowered Power Integrations from a market perform rating to an under perform rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.17.

Shares of POWI opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $66.90 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $421,698.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,699,929.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Power Integrations news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 6,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $543,363.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $421,698.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,699,929.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,687 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,425 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 503,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,120,000 after buying an additional 46,980 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

