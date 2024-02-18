PPL (NYSE:PPL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PPL updated its FY24 guidance to $1.63-1.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.630-1.750 EPS.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,228,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.62. PPL has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $29.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 16,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

