PPL (NYSE:PPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PPL updated its FY24 guidance to $1.63-1.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.630-1.750 EPS.

PPL Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $26.64. 9,228,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,380,393. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.62. PPL has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

