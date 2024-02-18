PPL (NYSE:PPL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.63-1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71. PPL also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.630-1.750 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded PPL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.63.

NYSE:PPL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.64. 9,228,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,380,393. PPL has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PPL will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of PPL by 3,643.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

