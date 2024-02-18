Presilium Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Presilium Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSS. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.42. The company had a trading volume of 380,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,878. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.33. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $99.03 and a 12 month high of $116.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

