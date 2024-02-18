Presilium Private Wealth LLC Has $11.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,147 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 153,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,521,000 after buying an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 153,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,566,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,096,000. Fidato Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $787,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.37. 4,781,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,017,961. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.36. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

