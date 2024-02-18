Princeton Capital Management LLC Buys 14,880 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,880 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 50.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

NASDAQ PR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.55. 6,737,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,310,914. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 4.32. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $15.49.

In other Permian Resources news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $122,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $122,778.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,331,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,916,483 shares of company stock worth $102,558,856 over the last three months. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

