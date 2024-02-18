Princeton Capital Management LLC Buys 2,363 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.4% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Motco grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.7% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MA stock traded down $3.15 on Friday, reaching $468.13. 2,237,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,843. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.21 and a 52 week high of $474.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.