Princeton Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Princeton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,545 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 120,368 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 108,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,527,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 47,870 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.62.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.49. 12,645,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,478,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $170.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

