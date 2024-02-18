Princeton Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Princeton Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,075 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises about 1.0% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pecaut & CO. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 82.8% during the third quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 39,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% in the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 24,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at $429,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,392,000 after acquiring an additional 866,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

CP traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.38. 1,772,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.63. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $86.26.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.