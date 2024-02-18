Princeton Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,663 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $329.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,123,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,860. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.46 and a twelve month high of $338.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.47.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at $81,258,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,258,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,550 shares of company stock worth $67,168,751 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.26.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

