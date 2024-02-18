Prudential PLC Acquires 2,277 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 180.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 48.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,140,000 after buying an additional 189,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,484,000 after acquiring an additional 168,468 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,563,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,313,000 after acquiring an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $60,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,187.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total transaction of $362,771.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,101 shares of company stock worth $16,104,234 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,282.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 71.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,209.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,024.26. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $650.00 and a 52 week high of $1,336.39.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

