Prudential PLC Raises Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 323.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,970 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,898,969,000 after buying an additional 4,521,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Xylem by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,868,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,111,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,550 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.38.

Xylem Stock Down 0.5 %

Xylem stock opened at $123.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.