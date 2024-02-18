Prudential PLC Sells 40,644 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,644 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 189.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 98.8% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 50.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

